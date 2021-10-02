 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $288,930

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $288,930

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $288,930

Brand new twin homes in downtown Kernersville location. Liberty floorplan All one level with 2 car garage. Wonderful open floor plan. Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy maintenance free living. Located with easy access to all interstates, shopping and dining. Quality construction by local builder with warranties included.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News