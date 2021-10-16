3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $291,440

Brand new twin homes. All one level with 2 car garage. Primary bedroom with 2 closets, bath with dual sinks and 5' shower with 2 seats. Kitchen offers off white cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. Fireplace with gas logs. Spacious plan conveniently located to all shopping and interstates. Easy access to historic downtown Kernersville. Throw away the lawnmower and enjoy living. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. Completion by end of year.