3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $295,000

Seller overwhelmed, Multi-Offers! No more Showings at this time. As-is. Inspection was good. This house has it all. It has been very well maintained and is very spacious rooms with lots of storage. wonderful finishings. Great natural light. Even has a special plant window in kitchen area. And the backyard will make your neighbors envious of your personal oasis. The backyard has a covered Screened back deck with a ceiling fan and lots of room for outside enjoyment without the flying pests! The paver patio also features a wonderful waterfall feature which is very soothing and peaceful. it recycles the water and has easy maintenance. Further back in the yard is a fire pit available to enjoy the great outdoors under the stars. In the den, the homeowner has 2 fairly large salt water fish tanks that they will give to the buyer with an acceptable good offer. Come and see if this home is for you! This home will have you dreaming of the future memories you will make here.