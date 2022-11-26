New construction Ranch in the City, excellent location very private partially wooded lot. You will enjoy the quaint small town feel with close proximity to hospitals, parks and PTI. Short distance to Main Street that has many shops and dining options in the heart of Kernersville. Generous landscaping including new SOD in the front with oversized very private deck in the rear of the home. Interior includes a 7 inch wide engineered luxury vinyl plank located in most of the interior floors with upgraded carpet in the bedrooms and closets. Kitchen and baths include granite tops with high quality all wood cabinets with soft closing doors and drawers. Large eat in kitchen with additional sitting at the bar. All new stainless appliances, dishwasher, range and microwave. This is the perfect sized home.
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $297,400
