 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $297,400

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $297,400

New construction Ranch in the City, excellent location very private partially wooded lot. You will enjoy the quaint small town feel with close proximity to hospitals, parks and PTI. Short distance to Main Street that has many shops and dining options in the heart of Kernersville. Generous landscaping including new SOD in the front with oversized very private deck in the rear of the home. Interior includes a 7 inch wide engineered luxury vinyl plank located in most of the interior floors with upgraded carpet in the bedrooms and closets. Kitchen and baths include granite tops with high quality all wood cabinets with soft closing doors and drawers. Large eat in kitchen with additional sitting at the bar. All new stainless appliances, dishwasher, range and microwave. This is the perfect sized home.

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Shanquella Robinson’s death, reports say

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Shanquella Robinson’s death, reports say

An arrest warrant levying charges of femicide was issued in the case of Shanquella Robinson, ABC News reported late Wednesday, citing a prosecutor in Mexico. The name of the suspect who is said to be “the direct aggressor” has not been released, both ABC News and WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner reported. The FBI field office in Charlotte — which has an open investigation — would ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert