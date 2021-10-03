3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $297,700

Updated, immaculately maintained, two story home in desirable Kernersville. This home has it all. A recently updated kitchen and primary bath. Fenced backyard. Covered front porch. Expansive dining area with room for sitting room or office space. Open concept main level, perfect for entertaining. Large back deck. Extended concrete patio. New roof in 2019. New Upstairs HVAC in June 2020. New main level HVAC in February 2021. The loft on the second floor creates additional space for multiple uses. Close to downtown Kernersville. Direct access to the interstates. This location is amazing, close to dining, entertainment, shopping, healthcare and more. Schedule your private tour today.