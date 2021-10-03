 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $297,700

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $297,700

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $297,700

Updated, immaculately maintained, two story home in desirable Kernersville. This home has it all. A recently updated kitchen and primary bath. Fenced backyard. Covered front porch. Expansive dining area with room for sitting room or office space. Open concept main level, perfect for entertaining. Large back deck. Extended concrete patio. New roof in 2019. New Upstairs HVAC in June 2020. New main level HVAC in February 2021. The loft on the second floor creates additional space for multiple uses. Close to downtown Kernersville. Direct access to the interstates. This location is amazing, close to dining, entertainment, shopping, healthcare and more. Schedule your private tour today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?
Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News