3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $299,999

Back on the market at no fault of the seller or home. Here is your second chance! Check out this amazing townhome in the beautiful White Hawk at Caleb's Creek neighborhood! This home has been impeccably maintained and still looks brand new! This home features many upgrades including a tile shower in the primary bathroom, laminate wood floors in the family room, and the optional 3rd bedroom, with bathroom, upstairs! You will also love the open floor plan. You do not want to miss this opportunity! We invite you to make your appointment today! Agents, see agent only remarks!

