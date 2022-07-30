3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $300,000

Multiple offers. Please bring your highest and best offer by5:00pm Friday 7/29/22. Wonderful one-level, three bedroom, two bath home with an open floor plan. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the peaceful screened porch overlooking the large level yard. Entertain on the back patio. Nice neighborhood with no HOA! Extended driveway for extra parking. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, and highways.