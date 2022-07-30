 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $300,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $300,000

Multiple offers. Please bring your highest and best offer by5:00pm Friday 7/29/22. Wonderful one-level, three bedroom, two bath home with an open floor plan. Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the peaceful screened porch overlooking the large level yard. Entertain on the back patio. Nice neighborhood with no HOA! Extended driveway for extra parking. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants, and highways.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert