The Habersham is a 1 1/2 story home that greets you with a covered front porch and comes with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The two-car garage leads directly into the laundry room which has ample room for a drop zone or extra storage. The kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space, pendant lighting, stainless appliances and is centrally located between an eating area and the family room. Just outback, you'll have a spacious 12x10 patio, perfect for get-togethers! The main level primary bedroom, just off the great room, features a spacious bathroom with a 5-foot shower, double vanity sinks and quartz countertop, which leads to the large walk-in closet. Each upstairs bedroom includes a walk-in closet and shares a full bathroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $305,199
