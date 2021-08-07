 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $309,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $309,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $309,900

Enjoy all the fabulous upgrades of this better than new home. Main level features wonderful office, spacious great room with stone fireplace, cooks kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite, sun-filled dining room, and patio. Upper level features primary suite with tray ceiling, raised double vanity, separate shower and huge walk in closet. Spacious 2&3rd bedroom with walk in closets and den. Great attention to detail from light fixtures to speakers. Electric car charger available with acceptable offer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News