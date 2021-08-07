3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $309,900

Enjoy all the fabulous upgrades of this better than new home. Main level features wonderful office, spacious great room with stone fireplace, cooks kitchen with upgraded cabinets and granite, sun-filled dining room, and patio. Upper level features primary suite with tray ceiling, raised double vanity, separate shower and huge walk in closet. Spacious 2&3rd bedroom with walk in closets and den. Great attention to detail from light fixtures to speakers. Electric car charger available with acceptable offer.