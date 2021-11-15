3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $324,900

Main level living at its BEST in the picturesque neighborhood of Owls Trail. Easy living abounds in this ALMOST NEW brick and vinyl, LOW MAINTENANCE, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with versatile, spacious upper-level bonus room. You will find beautiful flooring throughout the home - carpet, tile and vinyl plank, stylish doors, plus 9’ main level ceilings. Enjoy a generous kitchen with gray shaker cabinetry, quartz counters, tile backsplash, island, SS appliances, pantry, and dining area which opens to the light-filled great room. The main level primary suite affords a bath with double sinks, a beautifully tiled shower, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms share a hall bath. Enjoy the fall weather on a fabulous covered patio that overlooks a gorgeous backyard with a fenced area. HOA maintains the yard/landscaping. Easy access to major highways. Just minutes from shopping, restaurants & medical centers.