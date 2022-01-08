3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $325,000

New Construction Alert! Estimated completion in early February. This ranch style home on a full unfinished basement is sure to impress. Features include: Custom Tile Shower; Decorative Ceiling; Vaulted Ceiling; Recessed Lighting; Walk-In Closets; Pre-plumbed for full basement bath; Gas Fireplace; 4 Bedroom Septic System; Deck; and more! Don't miss your chance to live in a prime location minutes to 40 and 311 for easy access to Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and High Point. Schedule your showing today!