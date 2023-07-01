Lot #97, Plan Meriweather B - This 2 story home has 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a loft and separate dining room / office space. The kitchen features an island and an eating area that is open to the spacious great room. Upper level offers 3 bedrooms, open loft and walk in laundry room. Also, sod, irrigation and a tankless gas water heater.