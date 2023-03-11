Lot #1, Plan Brunswick with stone accent. LVP in main living area. Carpet in the bedroom, one level living home with covered back patio. Three bedroom, 2 bath, gas fireplace, spacious dining room, laundry room, primary bedroom with large closet, 5' shower.
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $329,072
