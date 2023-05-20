The townhouse of your dreams is waiting for you! Over 2000 sq ft townhome in highly desired White Lake Community. 2 bedrooms on the main floor along with a bonus room upstairs that you could easily turn into a 3rd bedroom with a full bath. As you walk into this beautiful townhouse notice the 9 ft ceilings and beautiful vinyl plank flooring. As you make your way through the foyer you’ll round the corner to a beautiful extended kitchen with new appliances, as of 2021, and a walk in pantry as well. Do you love to cook well, this kitchen has ample space for prepping and cooking your favorite meals on the extended granite countertops! Enjoy the spacious primary bedroom with an on-suite that has a walk-in shower with a closet that seems like it goes on forever. This home is perfect for entertaining guests inside as well as in the fenced in backyard with the covered patio. Don’t wait this one won’t last!
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $329,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The newest anchor tenant at Hanes Mall already is stirring economic waves even though no retail customer will ever enter through its doors.
A Kernersville man illegally used millions of dollars from his business to lead a lavish lifestyle for years while lying on his tax returns to…
Police found Fentanyl in a bag of Doritos. A Winston-Salem man will now spend the next 18 years in prison.
A Winston-Salem man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to drug offenses, authorities said.
A longtime administrator with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will be leaving her job to be the new superintendent of Watauga County Schools.
Q: Last year the plantings at the exit/entrance ramps on Salem Parkway at Stratford and Knollwood Roads were pulled out. It is now overgrown w…