The townhouse of your dreams is waiting for you! Over 2000 sq ft townhome in highly desired White Lake Community. 2 bedrooms on the main floor along with a bonus room upstairs that you could easily turn into a 3rd bedroom with a full bath. As you walk into this beautiful townhouse notice the 9 ft ceilings and beautiful vinyl plank flooring. As you make your way through the foyer you’ll round the corner to a beautiful extended kitchen with new appliances, as of 2021, and a walk in pantry as well. Do you love to cook well, this kitchen has ample space for prepping and cooking your favorite meals on the extended granite countertops! Enjoy the spacious primary bedroom with an on-suite that has a walk-in shower with a closet that seems like it goes on forever. This home is perfect for entertaining guests inside as well as in the fenced in backyard with the covered patio. Don’t wait this one won’t last!