WELCOME TO THIS 2 YEAR OLD LOW MAINTENANCE HOME. LOCATED MINUTES FROM SHOPPING AND EATERIES. THIS MAIN LEVEL LIVING WTH 3RD BEDROOM AND FULL BATH ON UPPER FLOOR ALLOWS PRIVACY THROUGHOUT. SECOND BEDROOM IS SITUATED IN THE FRONT OF THE TOWNHOME FOR ADDED SECLUSION AS WELL. GREAT ROOM AND KITCHEN PROVIDE OPEN ENTERTAINING FOR ALL YOUR FUNCTIONS. SITUATED BETWEEN HIGH POINT AND WINSTON SALEM FOR CONVENIENT COMMUTING. COME TAKE A LOOK. THIS COULD BE YOUR NEW HOME. POOL IS NOT OPEN BUT HOA OF $50 WILL START ONCE POOL IS OPEN FOR THE COMMUNITY.
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $330,000
