3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $334,900

Motivated Seller! $5,000 buyer incentive, can be used for closing costs, interest buydown, home warranty, or flooring allowance. A formal dining room that leads into a large eat-in kitchen. Move right in the fridge, washer, and dryer all stay. There are plenty of places to relax or entertain. Home features a large family room and a loft. The loft has a walk in closet so could be changed into a fourth bedroom. All the bedrooms feature walk in closets. The primary suite is the perfect place to relax with a large tub and double vanity. The back yard has a play set that stays, garden beds, and a perfect patio for grilling.