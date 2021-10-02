 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $337,570

Brand New Home. New floor plan - Cameron. Open plan with huge kitchen overlooking great room. Nice study option for any use. Loft area upstairs. Covered porch on back of house. Primary bath offers dual sinks with quartz countertops, garden tub with separate shower. Flat Lot back up to common area and woods. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. Completion around first of December

