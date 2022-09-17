3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $339,900

What a BEAUTY in Kernersville! TONS of UPGRADES!!! 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths! One level living with split AND OPEN floor plan. Granite counters with bar top for stools. Farm sink, extra lighting in kitchen. Primary bath with tile shower and great closet space. Extra patio pad to enjoy for entertaining along with the fully fenced in back yard. Minutes to Shopping and Highways! This one won't last! Call today for your appt!