Brand new Cameron plan with screened porch. Wonderful open floor plan. Kitchen with large eat at kitchen island with tons of cabinets. Oversized dining room can be used for whatever. 3 bedrooms with loft upstairs. Primary bathroom with dual sinks and 5 foot shower with glass doors. Quiet neighborhood with easy access to all of The Triad. Quality built by local builder with warranties included.
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $342,270
Related to this story
Most Popular
Company that booked McCartney still investigating how many missed the show – or parts of it – because of traffic
People are complaining about time spent in traffic instead of in the concert when they came to see Paul McCartney play at Truist Field on Saturday.
A comprehensive marijuana legalization and regulation bill was introduced in the N.C. Senate on Monday that would allow for individuals age 21…
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
Truth Broadcasting announces changes to format at WSJS radio
A Winston-Salem woman is arrested after she was accused of making a false threat to shoot up a school bus
A Winston-Salem woman was arrested Thursday after she was accused of making a false threat to shoot up a school bus, authorities said.
Shooting at Hanes Mall terrified shoppers aware of its reputation - deserved or not - for being a hot spot for police activity.
She's been at American University and is the all-time wins leader there
KING — A King police officer was shot and wounded and a suspect died following a confrontation early Sunday morning, King Police Chief Jordan …
The gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school warned on social media minutes before the attack that he had shot his grandmother and was going to shoot up a school.
Dr. Julie Ann Freischlag, the top official of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Wake Forest School of Medicine, received a 40% increase —…