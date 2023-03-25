Brand new home Ready to Go! Stoddard 2 plan with open floorplan. Kitchen offers granite, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island. Primary bedroom with volume ceilings - bath with garden tub and shower and huge walk in closet. Loft area upstairs. Located in middle of Triad with easy access to all major highways. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. Builder offering $10,000. incentive for loan buy down or closing cost when using one of their preferred Lenders will full price offer. Expires 3/31/23