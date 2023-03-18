Brand new home under construction. Stoddard 2 plan with open floorplan. Kitchen offers granite, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island. Primary bedroom with volume ceilings - bath with garden tub and shower and huge walk in closet. Loft area upstairs. Located in middle of Triad with easy access to all major highways. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. Builder offering rate lock in with preferred lender. Completion by end of November
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $349,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A multi-tenant strip shopping center in northwest Winston-Salem has been sold for the second time in 17 months, this time to a Raleigh group f…
Krispy Kreme Inc. said Wednesday it will not proceed with plans for a $5.8 million expansion of its Winston-Salem operations, which would have…
A Winston-Salem man is facing drug charges after investigators seized more than $1 million in drugs and money from a house and vehicle, author…
Truist Financial Corp. chairman and chief executive William Rogers Jr. received a 27.3% jump in fiscal 2022 total compensation to $13.24 milli…
Lewisville just spent $2M to buy a small lot. Why? The threat of a lawsuit involving N.C. Rep. Jeff Zenger.
A dispute over a proposed development next to Shallowford Square lead to an expensive settlement paid for with public money.