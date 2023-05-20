Better than new construction, this Villas at Mountain West Claridge townhouse floor plan has ~$25,000 in upgrades. Built for the current owner in 2021, builder upgrades include: 1) Elevation “B” - upgraded brick, front door, shutters, vinyl, shake and trim colors; 2) Deluxe Kitchen package - crown molding, pull out waste basket, 3 roll-out trays, soft close doors and drawers; 3) Quartz countertops; 4) Upgraded paint throughout; 5) Window blinds; 6) extended back patio. Homeowner upgrades: 1) Alarm system - 3 outside cameras, smartphone app; 2) Nest smart thermostat; 3) Sunsetter motorized awning; 4) Keyless electronic entry keypad on front door; 5) Painted garage floor. See floor plans in photos. Full list of upgrades are available in agent attachments. Schedule your showing today!