New Cameron plan. Really good space -Study with double door that can be formal dining area. Open kitchen with large eat at kitchen island over looking great room. Kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, gray cabinets. Quiet neighborhood with easy access to all of the Triad. With preferred lender and attorney builder offering $10,000 to be used for 2/1 buy down or closing cost. Ready to Go!!
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $354,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Several cars were damaged during a shootout at Hanes Mall on Saturday, Winston-Salem police said.
Q: Why is the entrance ramp from Salem Parkway eastbound to Interstate 74 north closed? This has been closed for several weeks with no evidenc…
With a deadline fast approaching in November, residents have a lot of skepticism about whether the widening of Meadowlark Drive will wrap up t…
County officials say de-annexing would make the airport more competitive, but it would also cost the city almost $530,000 a year in property taxes.
A Winston-Salem man said in a voicemail to a friend that his roommate had threatened to kill him the same day police officers found the man de…