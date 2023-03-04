Homesite#59- Fabulous one-story Carson plan! This modern ranch has all the room you've been looking for! As you enter you are greeted with beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring that flows throughout the home. You will love entertaining in this kitchen with its fabulous large island that's open to the great room. A spacious flex room would make the perfect formal dining room, playroom, office, or whatever your needs may be. The primary suite is tucked away right off the great room and the en-suite features double sink vanity, tiled shower, and huge walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms are located at the front of the house giving you a nice separation from the primary.