New Home almost ready. Stoddard II plan with lots of nice upgrades. Formal Dining room and breakfast area. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. Beautiful pendant lighting and recessed lighting in kitchen area. Kitchen open to great room. LVP flooring throughout main living area. Gas logs in fireplace. Tankless water heater. Located on a Cul-de-sac for low traffic. Builder is offering $10,000. when using one of their preferred lenders to be using to buy down interest rates for for closing cost. Offer expires 3/31/23