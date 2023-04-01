Look for a ranch with upstairs bonus - Here it Is. Cary II has 3 bedrooms all on main level with an upstairs bonus that actually has a closet. Open floor plan. Primary bedroom on main level has volume ceilings, bath has 5' shower and dual sinks. Bright open kitchen with sit at island. Builder is offering $10,000. credit to be used for closing cost and loan buy down when using one of their preferred lenders with full price offer.