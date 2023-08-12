A beautiful well-maintained and cared for one-level townhome with a perfect location in the Heart of the Triad. This home is close proximity to Winston-Salem/Greensboro/High Point and all of the conveniences including hospitals, restaurants & shopping. This home has superior standard features including wood & tile floors, granite countertops, tile back splash, 9ft. ceilings, crown molding, security system, gas fireplace, two car garage and more! Don't forget about the peaceful Sunroom with abundant daylight and views of the landscape where you can enjoy your morning coffee! You can also enjoy the outdoors on the upgraded large private fenced-in patio! Come see this beautiful home located in a wonderful community! HOA Dues include lawn maintenance.