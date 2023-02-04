OPPORTUNITY HAS ARRIVED. POPULAR PEMBROKE 3 PLAN IS AVAILABLE. SINGLE LEVEL RANCH WITH GREAT FEATURES. LARGE EAT AT THE BAR OVERLOOKING GREAT ROOM. GREAT ROOM HAS TREY CEILINGS W/ PLENTY OF WINDOWS, KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. MASTER BEDROOM W/ RAISED TREY CEILINGS, MASTER BATHROOM HAS DUALS SINKS, HUGE WALK IN CLOSET. SCREENED PORCH