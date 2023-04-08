Stunning one level home in highly desirable Brunswick Crossing! Gorgeous LVP flooring, fireplace, screened patio! Split bedroom floor plan with guest rooms and bath on one end and large primary bedroom privately tucked away. Large and luxurious primary bath with separate shower, soaking tub, extra large walk in closet! Beautifully decorated with neutral colors, exceptionally clean, near end of street privacy, move in ready! Eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and dining alcove. 2 car garage, covered porch, convenient to schools and shopping!