3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $363,480

Wonderful ranch plan. Pembroke offers open kitchen with eat at island overlooking great room. Also has dining area. Volume ceiling in great room and primary bedroom. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliance and gas range including outside venting. Primary bath has garden tub with sep. shower, separated dual sinks with quartz countertop and huge closet. Builder is offering 2/1 buy-down with one of our preferred lenders.

