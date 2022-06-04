 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $370,580

New Cameron plan. Really good space -Study with double door that can be formal dining area. Open kitchen with large eat at kitchen island over looking great room. Kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, gray cabinets. Quiet neighborhood with easy access to all of the Triad. Help with closing costs when using one of our preferred lenders, plus credit for rate in. Completion around end of August.

