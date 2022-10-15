 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $370,890

Wonder new home - Cameron Plan. Open plan with huge eat at kitchen island overlooking greatroom. Large study that can be used for formal dining or office. Kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances. LVP flooring on main level. Covered porch on back with additional patio. Subdivision located in heart of Triad with easy access to all main interstates a wonderful historic downtown Kernersville. Builder is offering extended rate lock with the use of one of our Preferred lender. Completion expected in November

