Homesite#74- Fabulous one-story Carson plan! This modern ranch has all the room you've been looking for! As you enter you are greeted with beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring that flows throughout the home. You will love entertaining in this kitchen with its fabulous large island that's open to the great room. A spacious flex room would make the perfect formal dining room, playroom, office, or whatever your needs may be. The primary suite is tucked away right off the great room and the en-suite features double sink vanity, tiled shower, and huge walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms are located at the front of the house giving you a nice separation from the primary. You will also love relaxing on the spacious covered porch.
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $374,388
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wells Fargo & Co. has declared plans to close another 17 branches — though none in North Carolina — according to its latest disclosure Fri…
Teens die in crash after chase on Winston-Salem's Northern Beltway. They were in a car struck by alleged stolen vehicle.
A suspect fleeing from a sheriff’s deputy in what was believed to be a stolen car made a U-turn on the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway Monday a…
The western side of Winston-Salem is set to get its first brewery.
Madison Lynn Grotschel and her boyfriend, Jayce Haverkos, were on their way Monday to Tobaccoville where they planned to go fishing in the cre…
She was one of the first and most popular mommy bloggers, writing frankly about her children, relationships and other challenges.