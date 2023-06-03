Homesite #77- Don't miss this beautiful Harbor plan. This home features a great kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large pantry. The kitchen overlooks the very spacious great room with a fireplace. Nice flex space that would make a great office or dining room! Just up the stairs is a very roomy primary suite and ensuite with double sinks and a large walk-in closet. Two other spacious bedrooms both with walk-in closets and you will love the loft area that can add additional entertaining space. As the weather starts to warm up you will enjoy evenings out on the covered porch.
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $377,957
