3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $385,210

Very popular Cameron plan with covered porch. Located on Cul-de-sac. Wonderful kitchen with large sit at kitchen island bar overlooking great room. Formal dining room can be used for office or media room. Quiet neighborhood right in the middle of Triad. Builder is offering with Preferred Lender credit for rate lock in and $2500. toward closing cost. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. Very large lot that accommodate lots of possibilities November Closing