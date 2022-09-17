 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $385,210

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $385,210

Very popular Cameron plan with covered porch. Located on Cul-de-sac. Wonderful kitchen with large sit at kitchen island bar overlooking great room. Formal dining room can be used for office or media room. Quiet neighborhood right in the middle of Triad. Builder is offering with Preferred Lender credit for rate lock in and $2500. toward closing cost. Quality built by local builder with warranties included. Very large lot that accommodate lots of possibilities November Closing

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Changes coming to your Journal

Changes coming to your Journal

The Winston-Salem Journal has been the community’s leader for local news for the past 125 years, and it’s our responsibility to provide strong…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert