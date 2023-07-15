Homesite#45- Fabulous one-story Bates plan! This modern ranch has all the room you've been looking for! As you enter you are greeted with beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring that flows throughout the home. You will love entertaining in this kitchen with its fabulous large island that's open to the great room. The primary suite is tucked away right off the great room and the en-suite features double sink vanity, tiled shower, and huge walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms are located at the front of the house giving you a nice separation from the primary. You will also love relaxing in the spacious sunroom.
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $387,728
Related to this story
Most Popular
Knitting and crocheting, the most grandma of crafts, has gone guerilla.
None of the accidents appeared to be serious, a dispatcher with the N.C. Highway Patrol said.
Teammate Brock Wilken is picked 18th overall by the Milwaukee Brewers
Report has Clawson and Duke's Mike Elko as initial candidates
Coming off a prolific season which took the team to the College World Series, at least seven Wake Forest baseball players are awaiting the nex…