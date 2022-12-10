Showings begin Friday December 9th. This 3 bedroom/2bath split floor plan home was built in 2020 by Granville Builders (Sawgrass model). You will feel right at home when you enter this inviting home, with vaulted ceilings in the great room with gas logs, and beautiful granite counters in the custom kitchen. Entertaining is a breeze in this home with the open floor plan. Don't forget about the added perk of the finished bonus room upstairs! This home sits on almost a full acre, and there are no HOA fees. There is a covered back patio to enjoy the expansive back yard. Schedule your private showing on this home, you don't want to miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $389,000
