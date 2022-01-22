3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $389,900

MOVE-IN READY! Arden Homes presents their "Barton-B" home design in Eastover Park at Welden Village with stunning finishes! Large rocking chair front porch. Open concept floor plan with large island, granite counters, subway tile backsplash, and stainless appliances in kitchen. No carpet! Engineered hardwoods and tile throughout. Primary bedroom on the main level with two closets, double vanity, and designer walk-in tile shower. Dedicated laundry room. Gas log fireplace. Mudroom area with drop zone built-ins. Alley-fed two-car garage. AMENITIES GALORE: new Creek Club pool, walking trails, sidewalks, playgrounds, hammock park, fire pits, dog park, plus more to come! Sales Center open every weekend at 1004 Beechcrest Drive.