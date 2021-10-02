3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $389,900

Arden Homes presents their "Baker" home design in Welden Village! Select your own finishes! Front porch living. Open concept floor plan with large island, granite counters, tile backsplash, and stainless appliances in kitchen. Two bedrooms on the main level. Dedicated laundry room connects to huge primary BR closet - talk about functional! Come join this beautiful master-planned community, combining small town comfort and big city conveniences with vernacular architecture, historical character, and attention to detail. AMENITIES GALORE: new Creek Club pool, walking trails, sidewalks, playgrounds, hammock park, fire pits, dog park, plus more to come! Visit our sales center at 2020 Welden Ridge Road every Sat/Sun 2-5PM or call for a personal appointment. Under construction - contact listing agent for est. completion.