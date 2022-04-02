 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $392,449

3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $392,449

Lot#12- Fabulous one-story Bates plan with 3rd car garage! This modern ranch has all the room you've been looking for one-level living! As you enter you are greeted with beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring that flows throughout the common areas and bedrooms. You will love entertaining in this kitchen with its large island that's open to the great room. The primary suite is tucked away right off the great room and the en-suite features double sink vanity, and a huge walk-in closet. The secondary bedrooms are located at the front of the house giving you a nice separation from the primary. You will also love spending chilly days relaxing in the sunroom and warmer days out on the spacious patio.

