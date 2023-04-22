Homesite#41- Don't miss this beautiful Langford plan. This home features a great kitchen with granite countertops, an island, and a walk-in pantry. Just off the kitchen is a spacious office that could also be used as a bedroom or 2nd living space. Just up the stairs is a very roomy primary suite with its very own sitting room and large walk-in closet!! The primary en-suite features double sink vanity, a water closet, and 2 linen closets. You will love the loft area which can add additional entertaining space. Not to mention that the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs near all the bedrooms.
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $395,254
