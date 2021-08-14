3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $399,900

Arden Homes' KIRKWOOD-B plan in Welden Ridge! Est. completion September 2021. All brick. Featuring two main level bedrooms - primary bedroom suite with dual closets, dual sinks, and a large walk-in tile shower. The covered front porch is perfect for rocking chairs and screened porch with a ceiling fan is great for enjoying summer nights. Stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, pantry, large island in kitchen. Upstairs bedroom, full bath, and large walk-in storage space. To view completed floor plan visit our sales center located at 2020 Welden Ridge Road - open Sat/Sun 2-5PM or call for an appointment! Also, see virtual tour. Welden offers neighborhood amenities galore! Sidewalks, playgrounds, hammock park, fire pits, dog park, pool and Creek Clubhouse with more to come (including shopping)! Save $ with preferred lender & closing attorney.