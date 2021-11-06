Arden Homes' KIRKWOOD-D plan is under construction in Welden Ridge with est completion in Jan 2022. All brick. Featuring two main level bedrooms - primary bedroom suite with dual closets, dual sinks, and upgraded zero-entry tile shower. The covered front porch is perfect for rocking chairs and the covered back patio with a ceiling fan is great for enjoying summer nights. Great room with coffered ceiling and gas log fireplace. Stainless steel appliances, upgraded quartz counter tops, pantry, large island in kitchen. Upstairs bedroom, full bath, and large walk-in storage space. Come join this beautiful master-planned community, combining small town comfort and big city conveniences with vernacular architecture, historical character, and attention to detail. AMENITIES GALORE: new Creek Club pool, walking trails, sidewalks, playgrounds, hammock park, fire pits, dog park, plus more to come! Visit our sales center at 2020 Welden Ridge Road Fri-Sun 2-5PM or call for a personal appointment.
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Winston-Salem police closed a section of U.S. 52 South for seven hours Thursday after a body was discovered on the highway near its interchang…
Winston-Salem apartment complex sells for $2.1 million
Wake Forest has earned the first top 10 football ranking in program history.
His death is the 34th homicide of the year, compared with 25 at this time last year.
Sept. 23, as it turns out, was a preview.
Investigators believe the teenager was shot while attending a gathering in the 4100 block of North Patterson Avenue, where police say they located a crime scene.
Pandemic learning loss was profound in schools across Forsyth. Statewide test results show the impact.
School leaders caution that data should not be compared with previous years, given the disruption to education last year.
Q: I have recently heard from two separate sources that the recycling material being picked up is actually being disposed of along with regula…
A grieving family remembers beloved veteran. He was a survivor of a stabbing that sparked an addiction he could not overcome.
A brutal fight resulted in injuries that led a veteran into the spiral of addiction. His death from an ulcer, his parents say, was 12 years in the making.
An underlying cause of death for Winston-Salem Police Sgt. Michael McDonald was COVID-19 pneumonia, according to his death certificate.