3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $399,900

Arden Homes presents their "Galway-C" home design in Welden Village! Front porch living. Open concept floor plan with large island, granite counters, tile backsplash, and stainless appliances in kitchen. Primary bedroom on the main level with large walk-in closet, double vanity, and walk-in tile shower. Dedicated laundry room connects to primary closet - talk about functional! Gas log fireplace. Covered patio. Alley-fed two-car garage. Welden offers neighborhood amenities galore! Brand new Creek Club pool, walking trails, sidewalks, playgrounds, hammock park, fire pits, dog park, plus more to come! Visit our sales center at 2020 Welden Ridge Road every Sat/Sun 2-5PM or call for a personal appointment. Under construction - contact listing agent for est. completion. PHOTOS ARE OF A COMPLETED GALWAY MODEL.