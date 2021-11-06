 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $399,900

Arden Homes' KIRKWOOD-C plan is under construction in Welden Ridge. All brick. Featuring two main level bedrooms - primary bedroom suite with dual closets, dual sinks, and a large walk-in tile shower. The covered front porch is perfect for rocking chairs and the covered back patio with a ceiling fan is great for enjoying summer nights. Great room with coffered ceiling and gas log fireplace. Stainless steel appliances, upgraded granite counter tops, pantry, large island in kitchen. Upstairs bedroom, full bath, and large walk-in storage space. Come join this beautiful master-planned community, combining small town comfort and big city conveniences with vernacular architecture, historical character, and attention to detail. AMENITIES GALORE: new Creek Club pool, walking trails, sidewalks, playgrounds, hammock park, fire pits, dog park, plus more to come! Visit our sales center at 2020 Welden Ridge Road Fri-Sun 2-5PM or call for a personal appointment.

