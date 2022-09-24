3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $405,000

2022 Construction on beautiful 1.5 acre lot featuring mature trees and plenty of flat, cleared land for endless expansion possibilities. This home offers SO many updates: open floorplan, LVT flooring, trey ceilings, crown molding, stainless appliances, soft close cabinetry, rocking chair front porch (23'x5.5'), two car garage with added storage, 9'+ ceilings, and much much more. Primary suite offers a spa worthy feel with luxury tile walk in shower, soaking tub, double vanity, and walk in closets. Did we mention the convenient location between Winston Salem and Greensboro? This home definitely has it all!