3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $412,990

Home under construction (Similar to Photographs). Your new home awaits in the Courtyards at Harmon Mill, and this Portico w/Bonus Suite has it all! Luxurious owner's suite w/covered patio, huge closet, and spa-style, tiled walk-in shower! The Kitchen, Dining, and Living Rms surround your private courtyard. Owner's suite, 2nd BR & Den are located on main lvl, plus upper bonus suite that includes a 3rd bedroom, LR, and full bath. Features include arched doorways, expanded LR/DR areas, gas fireplace, transom windows, painted cabinets, quartz kitchen countertops, under-cabinet lighting, farmhouse sink, & SS appliances. Engineered wood flooring in Kitchen, LR, DR, Den & hallways. All lots have irrigation, and the HOA handles lawn care. The community will have sidewalks and a walking trail. Fantastic Kernersville location, close to shopping, dining, and minutes to I-40. Photos are similar to the home being built (no covered fr. porch) - contact agent for details.