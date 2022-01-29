 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $419,674

Arden Homes presents their "Farris-D" home design in Welden Village! Come join this beautiful master-planned community, combining small town comfort and big city conveniences with vernacular architecture, historical character, and attention to detail. AMENITIES GALORE: new Creek Club pool, walking trails, sidewalks, playgrounds, hammock park, fire pits, dog park, plus more to come! Visit our sales center at 1004 Beechcrest Drive Fri-Sun 1-4PM or call for a personal appointment.

