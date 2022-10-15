3 Bedroom Home in Kernersville - $425,000

You'll Quickly Be Sold on this charming, lovingly-cared for home in popular Welden Village. Step onto the welcoming front porch and immediately feel at home. Main floor has study/flex space, open living area, & primary bedroom suite. Enjoy mealtime in the beautiful kitchen w/ large island, tile backsplash, solid surface countertop, ss appliances, abundant cabinet space, pantry, & refrig incl. Spacious living room has large windows & fireplace w/ gas logs. Perfect for entertaining or just enjoying quiet times at home. Primary suite has tiled walk-in shower, large WIC, & double vanity with granite countertop. 2nd floor has loft for home office or gaming room, 2 bedrooms w/ large WICs, full bath w/ granite countertop, & abundant walk-in attic storage. Upgraded cabinets and window shades. Appreciate the outdoors & tranquility on the covered patio. Neighborhood pool, clubhouse, trails, dog park, & playground. Seller is offering up to $8,000 to buy down buyer interest rate.