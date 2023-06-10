NEW ONE-STORY LUXURY HOME (Planned completion 9/2023) Promenade III layout! Three spacious bedrooms, two full baths, open floorplan with storage space galore! Details include a gas log fireplace, skylights, and a private courtyard! The gourmet kitchen will have painted cabinetry, a large island, SS appl. & quartz countertops. ELEGANT Owner's Suite w/WIC, a spacious bath featuring a luxury tiled, zero-entry shower. Bedroom 3 could be a terrific office or craft room! Large laundry AND storage rooms plus a custom boot-bench as you enter the home from the garage. Arched doorways, 9' ceilings w/trays in LR/DR & Owner's BR and multiple tall windows add elegance and natural lighting to the home. Never worry about mowing -- HOA takes care of irrigation & lawn care. This will truly be a great place to call home, near Kville Medical Center, shopping, dining, Triad Park, pickleball courts & downtown K-ville & easy access to I-40 & I-74.